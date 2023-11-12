Joseph M. Hogan Acquires 5,194 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

ALGN stock opened at $192.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.