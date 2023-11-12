Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

