Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,008,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,513 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 366,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 564.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

