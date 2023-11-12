Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 353 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $369.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $370.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

