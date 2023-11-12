Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kyndryl by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:KD opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

