LPL Financial LLC Acquires 116 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,035.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,921.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,006.27. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,295.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock worth $12,042,548. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

