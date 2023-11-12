LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,047,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,801,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

