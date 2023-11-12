LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,914 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CWEN opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.76. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 339.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.