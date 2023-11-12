LPL Financial LLC Acquires 392 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.