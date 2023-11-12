LPL Financial LLC Acquires 831 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,763 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.