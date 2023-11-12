LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,940 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MUR opened at $42.94 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.