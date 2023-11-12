LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 37.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 169.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

CHRD stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,603,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,385 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

