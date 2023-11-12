LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortis by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fortis by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $22,184,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.38 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.