LPL Financial LLC Buys 17,667 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.49 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

