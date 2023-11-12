LPL Financial LLC Buys 38,457 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.84) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

