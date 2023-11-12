LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,632 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 140.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.1 %

CHDN opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

