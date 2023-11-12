LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FUN opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Cedar Fair Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.