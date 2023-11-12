LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 44,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 97,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 497,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.