LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

