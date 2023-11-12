LPL Financial LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

