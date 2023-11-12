LPL Financial LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

