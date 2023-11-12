LPL Financial LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,457,595,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -615.38%.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

