LPL Financial LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

ESGS opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

