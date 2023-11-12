LPL Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DEED opened at $19.79 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.