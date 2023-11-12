LPL Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

NASDAQ:DAPP opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

