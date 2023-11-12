LPL Financial LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

