LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $321,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,002,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 499.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 96,426.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 89,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

