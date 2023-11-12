LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 105,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFT opened at $13.04 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%.

(Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.