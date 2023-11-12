LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,738 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,416,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,318,000 after acquiring an additional 380,417 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.