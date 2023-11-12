LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,935 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAR. Compass Point cut their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Hovde Group downgraded Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE:SAR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $325.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

