LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

