LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1,013.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Company Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

