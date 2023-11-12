LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.04. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -612.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

