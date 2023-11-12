LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $80.34 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

