LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WaFd by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WaFd in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 60.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WaFd by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Stock Down 0.1 %

WAFD stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAFD

About WaFd

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.