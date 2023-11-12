LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TRU opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.