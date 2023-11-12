LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,761 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.37. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

