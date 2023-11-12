LPL Financial LLC Sells 17,217 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

DOC stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

