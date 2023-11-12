LPL Financial LLC Sells 28,420 Shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RH Tactical Rotation ETF worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

NYSEARCA RHRX opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.92. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

The RH Tactical Rotation ETF (RHRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that utilizes sector rotation strategies in its attempt to capitalize on changes in the business cycle. The fund is actively managed. RHRX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

