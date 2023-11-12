LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,557 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

