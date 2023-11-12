LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.13 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th.

