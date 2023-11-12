Matrix Capital Management Comp Acquires 1,560,000 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 1,560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $14,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922,870 shares in the company, valued at $62,305,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.30. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 192.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

AURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

