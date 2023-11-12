McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.