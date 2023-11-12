MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 54,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
MCR stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Charter Income Trust Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
