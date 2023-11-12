Michael L. West Sells 2,754 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCO opened at $344.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Moody’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

