Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $1,712,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $369.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $370.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.