Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is William Allan Corp’s 10th Largest Position

William Allan Corp lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of William Allan Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,795,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $370.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.