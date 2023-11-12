Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $369.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.43. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $370.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

