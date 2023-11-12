MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $730,600.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $376.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus increased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

