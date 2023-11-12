Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,368,188.10 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,637,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $504.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

